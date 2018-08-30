FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 30, 2018 / 8:31 AM / Updated an hour ago

Swiss draft budget for 2019 sees 1.26 bln Sfr surplus

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Aug 30 (Reuters) - The Swiss federal government’s 2019 draft budget sees a surplus of 1.26 billion Swiss francs ($1.30 billion) as revenue grows faster than the spending originally planned for this year, it said on Thursday.

The budget, which assumes 2.0 percent real economic growth and 0.8 percent consumer price inflation, expects the country’s gross debt ratio to fall to 13.6 percent of economic output from 14.6 percent this year.

The government had originally budgeted a surplus of 295 million francs for 2018, but said this month it would likely hit 2.3 billion as a strong economic upswing boosts state coffers.

$1 = 0.9686 Swiss francs Reporting by Michael Shields; editing by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi

