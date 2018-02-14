FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 14, 2018 / 2:02 PM / Updated 14 hours ago

Swiss expect more budget surpluses after 2017 finishes in the black

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Switzerland ran a federal budget surplus of 2.98 billion Swiss francs ($3.19 billion) last year, far better than the deficit originally planned as tax revenue surpassed expectations, the government said on Wednesday.

The result, which included extraordinary income of 177 million francs including 99 million francs from fines collected by its competition authority, was better than the 800 million franc surplus the government had projected as recently as October.

It projected structural surpluses of 1.1 billion francs in 2019, 1.0 billion in 2020 and 1.9 billion in 2021.

$1 = 0.9331 Swiss francs Reporting by Michael Shields, editing by John Revill

