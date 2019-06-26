Swiss see 2020 budget surplus despite tax and pension reforms

ZURICH, June 26 (Reuters) - The Swiss government proposed a draft 2020 budget on Wednesday that features a 600 million Swiss franc ($615 million) surplus despite hits from tax and pension reforms next year.

It tweaked its envisaged 2020 structural surplus — which adjusts for swings in the economy — to 700 million francs from the 400 million it had projected in February.

Revenue next year was set to rise 2.9% to 75.7 billion francs, while spending would grow 3.7% to 75.0 billion.

The government’s financial planning pencilled in structural surpluses of 1.0 billion francs in 2021, 0.1 billion in 2022 and 0.3 billion in 2023.

Switzerland ran a federal budget surplus of 2.94 billion francs in 2018, 10 times greater than planned, as tax revenue overshot projections and the state kept a tight grip on spending.