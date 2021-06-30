Swiss see 2022 federal budget returning to balance

ZURICH, June 30 (Reuters) - Switzerland released a 2022 federal budget on Wednesday that sees a structural surplus of 0.6 billion Swiss francs ($649 million), helped by higher payouts from the Swiss central bank and despite 1.2 billion francs in spending linked to the pandemic.

In February it said it would seek a balanced federal budget in the years ahead after running a record deficit in 2021 as it pumps money into the pandemic-hit economy.

Finance Minister Ueli Maurer told a newspaper Switzerland’s coronavirus relief debt is likely to be about 25 billion Swiss francs, which he planned to repay over years without having to increase taxes or resort to painful spending cuts.