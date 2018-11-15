Regulatory News - Americas
Swiss competition watchdog probes suspected payment systems boycott

ZURICH, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Switzerland’s competition watchdog WEKO said Thursday it had launched a probe of several Swiss financial companies including Credit Suisse and UBS for a suspected boycott of mobile payment solutions such as Apple Pay and Samsung Pay.

The probe involves Aduno Holding, Postfinance, Swisscard AECS GmbH and Swiss units of Credit Suisse and UBS, WEKO said, adding that raids were carried out at offices of the companies being investigated. (Reporting by John Miller; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

