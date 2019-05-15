Geneva airport security chief arrested, prosecutor's office says

GENEVA, May 15 (Reuters) - The head of security at Geneva airport in Switzerland has been arrested in a corruption investigation, the Geneva prosecutor’s office said in a statement on Wednesday.

Police raided several sites on Wednesday, including at the airport, as part of an investigation that began in February into the awarding of a contract to a Geneva security company, the statement said.

The head of the security company, which was not named, was also arrested.

Nobody was immediately available to comment at the airport press office. (Reporting by Tom Miles; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)