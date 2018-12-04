Swiss government to issue 2.5 bln Sfr in bonds in 2019

ZURICH, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Switzerland’s Federal Finance Administration (FFA) plans to issue bonds with a face value of 2.5 billion Swiss francs ($2.51 billion) in 2019, it said on Tuesday.

“Taking account of bonds maturing, the volume of bonds outstanding will thus be reduced by 3.3 billion Swiss francs. In view of the high liquidity, the volume of outstanding money market debt register claims is to be kept at around 6 billion francs,” it said in a joint statement with the Swiss National Bank.

The FFA added that the funding requirement stemmed primarily from a 5.8 billion francs bond maturing and the surplus expected for the Confederation.

For the issuance calendar see: bit.ly/2RERsOw

($1 = 0.9954 Swiss francs)