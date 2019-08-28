Swiss industry group raises alarm over weakening global economy

ZURICH, Aug 28 (Reuters) - The global economic slowdown which has brought countries like Germany close to a recession is spreading to previously resilient Switzerland, according to data from Swiss engineering companies on Wednesday.

Orders reported by Swiss machinery makers in the first half fell 12.5% in the first-half of 2019, industry group Swissmem said, with the downturn intensifying during the second quarter when they plunged nearly 20%.

"There are multiple signals of a weakening global economy, a global trade war which hits small countries more than big ones, and a lot of uncertainties in the Eurozone which has led to a rise in the Swiss franc," said Swissmem President Hans Hess. "That's a dangerous cocktail."