ZURICH, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Switzerland’s current account surplus narrowed to 19 billion Swiss francs ($19.55 billion) in the second quarter, 1 billion francs less than the year-ago period, the Swiss National Bank said on Monday.

“As a result of the SNB’s foreign currency purchases, reserve assets recorded a net acquisition of 19 billion francs (Q2 2016: net acquisition of 23 billion francs),” it said.