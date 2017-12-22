Swiss Q3 current account surplus narrows

ZURICH, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Switzerland’s current account surplus narrowed to 13 billion Swiss francs ($13.14 billion) in the third quarter, 2 billion francs lower than the year-ago period, the Swiss National Bank said on Friday.

Reserve assets recorded a net acquisition of 4 billion francs during the period, down from 15 billion francs a year earlier, showing the SNB had been less active in the currency markets to weaken the Swiss franc.