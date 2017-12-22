FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 22, 2017 / 8:08 AM / 2 days ago

Swiss Q3 current account surplus narrows

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Switzerland’s current account surplus narrowed to 13 billion Swiss francs ($13.14 billion) in the third quarter, 2 billion francs lower than the year-ago period, the Swiss National Bank said on Friday.

Reserve assets recorded a net acquisition of 4 billion francs during the period, down from 15 billion francs a year earlier, showing the SNB had been less active in the currency markets to weaken the Swiss franc.

$1 = 0.9892 Swiss francs Reporting by John Revill; Editing by Michael Shields

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
