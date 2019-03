ZURICH, March 14 (Reuters) - The Swiss government slashed its economic growth forecast for 2019 on Thursday, citing a weaker world economy.

The State Secretariat for Economic Affairs said it now sees growth slowing to 1.1 percent this year, compared with its December forecast for 1.5 percent.

In 2020, it sees growth recovering to 1.7 percent, in line with its December view.