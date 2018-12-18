UPDATE 1-Swiss growth outlook sours after economy hits the brakes in Q3

(Adds SNB figures, details throughout)

BERLIN, Dec 18 (Reuters) - The Swiss government slashed its growth forecasts for 2018 and 2019 on Tuesday after the economy contracted in the third quarter on weak domestic demand and as a strengthening Swiss franc put the brakes on exports.

The State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO) said economic output in the third quarter fell 0.2 percent. It now expects economic growth of 2.6 percent in 2018, short of the 2.9 percent level it expected in its September forecast.

SECO’s expert group predicted modest economic growth would return following a weak third quarter, even as “the strong GDP growth rates of the first half of 2018 will no longer be achieved”.

The government now sees growth slowing to 1.5 percent in 2019, compared with previous expectations for 2.0 percent. In 2020, it sees growth of 1.7 percent.

The dour forecast mirrors the Swiss National Bank’s view. The central bank last week issued a muted prognosis for 2019 amid fears of turbulence in financial markets, trade tensions and worries that a Brexit deal will fall through.

“From 2019, the global economy will continue to normalise after the strongly expansionary phase of 2017 and 2018,” SECO said in a statement.

“The eurozone is expected to slow down slightly faster than assumed for the September forecast,” the government added. “Foreign demand for Swiss products will flatten out and the export economy will lose momentum.” (Reporting by John Miller and Maria Sheahan; editing by Jason Neely)