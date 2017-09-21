FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Swiss gov't cuts 2017 economic growth outlook
Sections
Featured
Short on staff: Nursing crisis strains U.S. hospitals
U.S.
Short on staff: Nursing crisis strains U.S. hospitals
In Kuroda's face - researchers find ways to predict changes
Economy
In Kuroda's face - researchers find ways to predict changes
After massive quakes, millions in Mexico turn to early warning app
Technology
After massive quakes, millions in Mexico turn to early warning app
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Switzerland Market Report
September 21, 2017 / 6:49 AM / in a month

Swiss gov't cuts 2017 economic growth outlook

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Sept 21 (Reuters) - The Swiss government cut its outlook for 2017 economic growth in its latest forecast on Thursday, citing a weak start to the year.

The State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO) said it expected economic growth of 0.9 percent in 2017, below the forecast of 1.4 percent it gave in June.

“The Swiss economy is only gradually returning to a dynamic growth path,” SECO said in a statement.

SECO forecast gross domestic product to expand 2 percent in 2018, compared to 1.9 percent previously.

Inflation was forecast to be 0.5 percent in 2017 and 0.2 percent in 2018, the same level as its earlier forecast.

Last week the Swiss National Bank trimmed its GDP forecasts, although the weaker currency let it raise its inflation outlook. (Reporting by John Revill)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.