ZURICH, March 20 (Reuters) - Below is a table of the Swiss government's latest projections for the Swiss economy, released on Tuesday. Previous forecasts are in brackets. Forecasts are for year-on-year change in percent. 2018 2019 GDP 2.4 (2.3) 2.0 (1.9) Inflation 0.6 (0.3) 0.7 (0.7) Jobless rate 2.9 (2.9) 2.8 (2.8) Exports 4.8 (4.5) 4.1 (4.1) Imports 3.9 (3.9) 3.8 (3.8)