Switzerland Market Report
December 12, 2019 / 7:00 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

Swiss government sticks to 2020 GDP growth forecast of 1.7%

1 Min Read

Dec 12 (Reuters) - The Swiss government stuck to its 2020 economic growth forecast of 1.7% on Thursday, adding that a gradual recovery is only expected in 2021 as its export-reliant economy is being hampered by slow growth in the euro zone.

For 2019, GDP growth is seen at 0.9% compared to 0.8% from an estimate in September, the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO) said in a statement.

The government attributed the higher projected growth next year exclusively to sports events.

SECO also revised its inflation forecasts and now expects 0.4% this year, compared to 0.5% in September’s forecast. For 2020, it sees inflation at just 0.1% after 0.4% previously. (Reporting by Thomas Seythal, editing by John Miller)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below