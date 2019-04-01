Bonds News
IMF forecasts Swiss economic growth to ease to 1.1 pct in 2019

BERN, April 1 (Reuters) - Switzerland’s economic growth is expected to slow to 1.1 percent in 2019 before a “moderate” recovery in 2020, the International Monetary Fund said on Monday.

The IMF cited rising trade tensions and uncertainties in Europe as possible risks for Switzerland, it said in a government summary of the IMF’s annual evaluation.

The figures compared with the latest government forecast for a 1.1 percent expansion this year and a 1.7 percent forecast for 2020. This would be a slowdown from the 2.5 percent growth Switzerland experienced during 2018.

