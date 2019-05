BERLIN, May 23 (Reuters) - Swiss industrial production rose 4.3% in the first quarter, the Swiss Federal Statistics Office said on Thursday. Industrial sales increased 3.6% against the previous year. KEY FIGURES (percentage change year-on-year, excluding construction) Q1 '19 Q4 '18 Industrial production Pct change yr/yr 4.3 5.1 Sales Pct change yr/yr 3.6 5.9 (Berlin Speed Desk)