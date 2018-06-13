TABLE-Swiss Q1 industrial production up 9.0 pct yr/yr

ZURICH, June 13 (Reuters) - Swiss industrial production rose 9.0 percent in the first quarter against the previous year, while sales were up 10.0 percent, the Swiss Federal Statistics Office said on Wednesday. The office did not publish figures on new orders and orders on hand. KEY FIGURES (percentage change year-on-year, excluding construction) Q1 '18 Q4 '17 Industrial production Pct change yr/yr 9.0 9.9 New orders Pct change yr/yr - 11.2 Orders on hand Pct change yr/yr - -2.5 Sales Pct change yr/yr 10.0 9.1 For more details from the Statistics Office statement in German, Eikon users can click on: here MARKET REACTION For any market reaction, click on, or . BACKGROUND For a story on Swiss economy click on... (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)