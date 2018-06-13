FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 13, 2018 / 7:31 AM / in 8 hours

TABLE-Swiss Q1 industrial production up 9.0 pct yr/yr

    ZURICH, June 13 (Reuters) - Swiss industrial production rose
9.0 percent in the first quarter against the previous year,
while sales were up 10.0 percent, the Swiss Federal Statistics
Office said on Wednesday.
    The office did not publish figures on new orders and orders
on hand. 
    
    KEY FIGURES
    (percentage change year-on-year, excluding construction) 
 
                          Q1 '18  Q4 '17
                                  
                                  
 Industrial production                    
 Pct change yr/yr         9.0          9.9
                                  
 New orders                               
 Pct change yr/yr         -           11.2
                                  
 Orders on hand                           
 Pct change yr/yr         -           -2.5
                                  
 Sales                                    
 Pct change yr/yr         10.0         9.1
                                  
   
    For more details from the Statistics Office statement in 
German, Eikon users can click on:
    
here
 
    
    MARKET REACTION
    For any market reaction, click on, or 
.
    
    BACKGROUND
    For a story on Swiss economy click on...                   

 (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)
