Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Switzerland Market Report
August 23, 2018 / 7:17 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

TABLE-Swiss Q2 industrial production up 8.3 pct yr/yr

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    ZURICH, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Swiss industrial production rose
8.3 percent in the second quarter, the Swiss Federal Statistics
Office said on Thursday.
    Industrial sales rose 9.2 percent against the previous year.
    
    KEY FIGURES
    (percentage change year-on-year, excluding construction) 
 
                          Q2 '18   Q1 '18
                                  
                                  
 Industrial production                   
 Pct change yr/yr            8.3      9.0
                                  
 Sales                                   
 Pct change yr/yr            9.2     10.0
                                  
 
    For more details from the Statistics Office statement in 
German, Eikon users can click on:
    
    here
    
    MARKET REACTION
    For any market reaction, click on, or 
.
    
    BACKGROUND
    For a story on Swiss economy click on...                   

 (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
