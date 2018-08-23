TABLE-Swiss Q2 industrial production up 8.3 pct yr/yr

ZURICH, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Swiss industrial production rose 8.3 percent in the second quarter, the Swiss Federal Statistics Office said on Thursday. Industrial sales rose 9.2 percent against the previous year. KEY FIGURES (percentage change year-on-year, excluding construction) Q2 '18 Q1 '18 Industrial production Pct change yr/yr 8.3 9.0 Sales Pct change yr/yr 9.2 10.0 For more details from the Statistics Office statement in German, Eikon users can click on: here MARKET REACTION For any market reaction, click on, or . BACKGROUND For a story on Swiss economy click on... (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)