Switzerland Market Report
November 22, 2018 / 8:17 AM / in 2 hours

TABLE-Swiss Q3 industrial production up 1.4 pct yr/yr

1 Min Read

    ZURICH, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Swiss industrial production rose
1.4 percent in the third quarter, the Swiss Federal Statistics
Office said on Thursday.
    Industrial sales rose 3.9 percent against the previous year.
    
    KEY FIGURES
    (percentage change year-on-year, excluding construction) 
 
                          Q3 '18  Q2 '18
                                  
                                  
 Industrial production                    
 Pct change yr/yr         1.4          8.3
                                  
 Sales                                    
 Pct change yr/yr         3.9          9.2
                                  
 
    For more details from the Statistics Office statement in 
German, Eikon users can click on:
    bit.ly/2DCNQsi
    
    MARKET REACTION
    For any market reaction, click on, or 
.
    
    BACKGROUND
    For a story on Swiss economy click on...                   

 (Reporting by Zurich and Berlin newsrooms)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.