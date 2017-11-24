TABLE-Swiss Q3 industry orders up 5.5 pct yr/yr

ZURICH, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Orders to the Swiss industry, an indicator of future industrial production, rose 5.5 percent in the third quarter, the Swiss Federal Statistics Office said on Friday. Industrial production rose 8.6 percent against the previous year, while orders on hand fell 5.3 percent. KEY FIGURES (percentage change year-on-year, excluding construction) Q3 '17 Q2 '17 Industrial production Pct change yr/yr 8.6 3.2 New orders Pct change yr/yr 5.5 1.8 Orders on hand Pct change yr/yr -5.3 -6.5 Sales Pct change yr/yr 7.5 2.3 KEY POINTS FROM THE STATISTICS OFFICE STATEMENT * "In comparison with the previous year industrial production grew in July by 7.3%, in August by 6.5%, and in September by 13.0%. For the whole of 3rd quarter 2017 production increased by 8.6% in comparison with the same quarter a year earlier." * "Industrial turnover in July rose by 6.8% in comparison with the previous year, and in August (+5.8%) and in September (+10.8%). For the whole of 3rd quarter 2017 in comparison with the same quarter a year earlier, turnover registered an increase of 7.5%." For more details from the Statistics Office statement in German, Eikon users can click on: here MARKET REACTION For any market reaction, click on, or . BACKGROUND For a story on Swiss economy click on... (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)