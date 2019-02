BERLIN, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Swiss industrial production rose by 5.1 percent in the fourth quarter, the Swiss Federal Statistics Office said on Friday. Industrial sales were up 5.9 percent against the previous year's quarter. KEY FIGURES (percentage change year-on-year, excluding construction) Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Industrial production Pct change y/y 5.1 1.4 Sales Pct change y/y 5.9 3.9 (Reporting by Berlin Speed Desk)