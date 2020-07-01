Services rebound, manufacturing lags as curbs ease - Swiss PMI

ZURICH, July 1 (Reuters) - The Swiss economy is starting to recover from its sharp slowdown during a clampdown on public life during the coronavirus pandemic, with services leading the way, PMI data published on Wednesday showed.

The procure.ch Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) for the manufacturing sector fell to a seasonally adjusted 41.9 in June, down 0.2 points from May and 6.7 points lower year on year. That lagged expectations of 48.3 in a Refinitiv poll of economists.

But the services sector index component rose to 49.1 points, up nearly 13 points from May while still down 4.6 points year on year.

The data show “the services sector has almost recovered from its slump during the lockdown, with business activity and the number of new orders actually rising again”, Claude Maurer, head of Swiss macro analysis & strategy at Credit Suisse.

The PMI for the manufacturing sector was recovering more slowly, but the decline in production had at least slowed down and suppliers’ delivery times were normalising. (Reporting by Michael Shields, editing by John Revill)