BERLIN, May 26 (Reuters) - Switzerland ran a merchandise trade surplus of 4.04 billion Swiss francs ($4.16 billion) in April, the Federal Customs Office said on Tuesday. KEY FIGURES (millions of Swiss francs) April 2020 March 2020 Imports 12,265 17,416 Exports 16,308 21,378 Balance 4,043 3,962 The figures exclude precious metals and stones, works of art and antiques. ($1 = 0.9705 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Berlin Speed Desk)