UPDATE 1-Swiss trade surplus 2.26 bln Sfr in July

(Adds watch exports) ZURICH, Aug 21 (Reuters) - Switzerland ran a merchandise trade surplus of 2.26 billion Swiss francs ($2.27 billion) in July, the Federal Customs Office said on Tuesday. Watch exports rose 6.6 percent year on year in nominal terms to 1.82 billion francs. KEY FIGURES (millions of Swiss francs) July 2018 June 2018 Imports 17,439 17,932 Exports 19,694 20,492 Balance 2,255 2,559 The figures exclude precious metals and stones, works of art and antiques. For the full statement in German Eikon users can click on: here BACKGROUND For a story on Swiss economy click on... ($1 = 0.9957 Swiss francs)