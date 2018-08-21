FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Apparel & Accessories
August 21, 2018 / 6:13 AM / Updated an hour ago

UPDATE 1-Swiss trade surplus 2.26 bln Sfr in July

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

 (Adds watch exports)
    ZURICH, Aug 21 (Reuters) - Switzerland ran a merchandise
trade surplus of 2.26 billion Swiss francs ($2.27 billion) in
July, the Federal Customs Office said on Tuesday.
    Watch exports rose 6.6 percent year on year in nominal terms
to 1.82 billion francs.

    
    KEY FIGURES
    (millions of Swiss francs)
      
             July 2018   June 2018
 Imports     17,439      17,932
 Exports     19,694      20,492
 Balance      2,255       2,559
    
    The figures exclude precious metals and stones, works of art
and antiques.
    
    For the full statement in German Eikon users can click on:
    here
    
    BACKGROUND
    For a story on Swiss economy click on...                   


($1 = 0.9957 Swiss francs)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.