Swiss jobless expected to rise as coronavirus hits companies - govt

ZURICH, April 7 (Reuters) - Switzerland’s jobless figures will rise in the coming months as the strict measures to contain the coronavirus pandemic could force even successful companies to shut down, a government official said on Tuesday.

“I believe unemployment will clearly increase,” said Boris Zuercher, the head of the labour department at the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (Seco).

“The longer this situation lasts, the harder it is to get out. If it continues like this for another three or four months, it will also affect solvent companies.” (Reporting by John Revill and Silke Koltrowitz)