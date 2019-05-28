Switzerland Market Report
May 28, 2019 / 8:15 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Swiss gov't unlikely to upgrade economic forecasts after strong Q1

1 Min Read

ZURICH, May 28 (Reuters) - The Swiss government is unlikely to upgrade its economic forecasts for 2019 despite stronger-than-expected growth at the start of the year, a senior economist told Reuters.

The Swiss economy grew by 0.6% in the first quarter, faster than the 0.4% forecast and double the 0.3% rate at the end of 2018. The government currently expects growth of 1.1% for 2019.

“Our current view for below-average growth in Switzerland this year remains our base-case scenario,” said government economist Ronald Indergand.

“Even after the strong first quarter I don’t expect we will have to substantially change this picture,” he said. “The general environment has stayed the same and in some cases has deteriorated.” (Reporting by John Revill; Editing by Michael Shields)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
