Swiss government triggers countermeasures in EU bourse battle

ZURICH, June 27 (Reuters) - Switzerland on Thursday triggered measures to counter the European Commission’s refusal to extend recognition to Swiss stock markets, plunging the two sides deeper into a standoff over a stalled partnership treaty.

Starting July 1, the Swiss will forbid European Union trading venues from offering or facilitating trading in certain equity securities of companies with a registered office in Switzerland.

“The Swiss Federal Finance Department is...activating the measure to protect the Swiss stock exchange infrastructure,” the department said in a statement. “This activation is because the European Commission has not yet extended the stock market equivalence.” (Reporting by John Miller; Editing by Michael Shields)