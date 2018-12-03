Company News
Aquis urges EU to allow investors to continue trading Swiss shares

LONDON, Dec 3 (Reuters) - The European Union is playing politics if it stops EU investors from trading Swiss shares from January, a senior stock exchange industry official said on Monday.

Alasdair Haynes, chief executive of Aquis exchange, said the EU should grant a year’s extension to allow EU investors to continue trading in Swiss shares. Without an extension, Switzerland has said it would ban the trading of Swiss shares outside the Alpine state in a tit-for-tat move.

“We are monitoring the situation on a daily basis,” Haynes told Reuters. London-based Aquis trades 5 percent of Swiss shares in Europe.

Reporting by Huw Jones; Editing by Alison Williams

