Swiss finance minister upbeat for EU deal on bourse rules

ZURICH, June 8 (Reuters) - Swiss Finance Minister Ueli Maurer expressed optimism on Friday that Switzerland and the European Commission would avert a tit-for-tat conflict over mutual recognition of stock exchange rules that could disrupt international trading.

“Plan A is clearly still to make progress in negotiations with the EU so that we can get unlimited recognition of bourse equivalency or at least a one-year extension, and we are confident we can achieve this,” he told reporters after the Swiss government announced contingency measures to deal with potential fallout from the row. (Reporting by Michael Shields, editing by John Revill)