Swiss voters reject proposal to curb immigration from EU: TV

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: A poster of the Action for an independent and neutral Switzerland (AUNS) reading: "It's getting tight -Yes to the anti-immigration initiative" is seen in Adliswil, Switzerland September 15, 2020. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann/File Photo

ZURICH (Reuters) - Swiss voters rejected by a 63-37% margin a right-wing party’s proposal to annul a pact with the European Union allowing the free movement of people, broadcaster SRF projected on Sunday.

Opinion polls had found most voters opposed the plan, which would have given non-EU member Switzerland unilateral control of immigration but severely disrupted ties with the EU, the country’s biggest trading partner.

Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Catherine Evans

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

