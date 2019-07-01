UPDATE 3-No real hiccups in Swiss stocks trading as dispute with EU worsens

(Adding details throughout)

ZURICH/LONDON, July 1 (Reuters) - Swiss stocks traded without any major glitches on Monday, the first day they were banned from trading on European Union exchanges, as investors entered uncharted territory amid an escalating dispute between Switzerland and Brussels.

Traders, fund managers and investors had prepared before the move, which blocked them from trading Swiss shares, including Nestle and Novartis, on EU exchanges after talks to resolve a dispute between Brussels and Switzerland collapsed last month.

In a heated row over a stalled partnership treaty, Switzerland retaliated by forbidding access to its stock markets. EU exchanges would typically see almost a third of the volume in Zurich-listed shares.

Many investors see the escalating dispute as a test for how Brussels will treat Britain as it negotiates its exit from the EU. Switzerland has said market equivalence is a technical matter that should be not used to make a political point.

Dealers and fund managers said they had not seen a major disruption in trading or immediate impact on prices. A spokesman for the Swiss stock exchange said trading was “unremarkable”.

Most major institutional investors have already access to SIX, so they can move their business, trade over-the-counter or use some investment banks’ own internal trading platforms, called “systematic internalisers”.

“Brokers and banks are set up to do it. So it’s not a massive issue and it doesn’t restrict liquidity particularly,” said Edmund Shing, global head of equity derivatives strategy at BNP Paribas.

But smaller asset managers without access to exchanges would have to use their brokers to do so, adding to costs and making executing trades more complicated.

Last week, many European stock investors and brokers had rushed to find workarounds before the measures were put in place. Many hoped a deal would still be agreed to end the standoff in the short term.

A trader in Frankfurt said it was business as usual, with his firm trading Swiss stocks over the counter. A source at a Swiss bank said trading was going “smoothly” after fielding lots of questions from clients over the past few days.

Gilles Guibout, fund manager at AXA Investment Managers in Paris, said his company had made a “few adjustments” but nothing fundamentally different to continue to trade Swiss shares.

Angelo Meda, head of equities at Banor SIM in Milan, said his company had always used the SIX Swiss Exchange to trade Swiss shares, so it was seeing no impact.

The Swiss Market Index was up 1% at 1341 GMT, in line with broader gains across Europe after Washington and Beijing agreed to resume trade talks, averting a further escalation of a protracted dispute.

The SMI has a market capitalisation of about 1.1 trillion euros ($1.3 trillion), more than 10% of the pan European STOXX 600 index’s total. (Reporting by Michael Shields, Paul Arnold and Oliver Hirt in Zurich, Danilo Masoni in Milan, Thyagaraju Adinarayan in London, Hakan Ersen in Frankfurt; writing by Josephine Mason in London; editing by John Miller, Larry King)