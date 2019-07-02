CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Swiss stock exchange volumes jumped, OTC fell on 1st day of EU share ban -data

(Corrects June daily average in paragraph seven to 113 million not 84 million, which was Friday’s average)

* Swiss volume below June average on Monday - Reuters calculations

* OTC volume down to 8.4 mln on Monday

* EU banned Swiss shares from trading on EU exchanges from Monday

* Rift over trade deal between EU and Switzerland deepens

By Josephine Mason and Helen Reid

LONDON, July 2 (Reuters) - Volumes traded on Switzerland’s SIX stock exchange hit their highest in six weeks on Monday while over-the-counter activity fell, Refinitiv data showed - the latest sign that a deepening rift between Bern and Brussels is upsetting trade flows.

Volumes on the exchange, known as ‘lit exchange’ volume, totalled more than 75 million units, the highest since mid-May and above June’s daily average of 54 million. It had been 46.4 million on Friday.

Activity on Monday was boosted across Europe by investors piling into equities after Washington and Beijing agreed to resume trade talks, soothing worries about mounting global tensions.

But the data also gives an early insight into how a row between Bern and Brussels upset equity trade flows on the first day that Brussels blocked the trading of Swiss shares on EU exchanges. The Refinitiv data covers all asset classes, but the bulk of SIX business is in equities.

The ban was implemented on Monday after talks to resolve a dispute over a stalled partnership treaty collapsed last month. The Swiss government retaliated by forbidding access to its stock markets.

The jump in on-exchange activity shows investors switched to trading directly on the domestic bourse due to the ban.

Total volume on SIX, which also includes auctions and OTC trading, was 105 million units on Monday, compared with Friday’s volume of 84 million and June’s daily average of 113 million, according to Reuters’ calculations based on Refinitiv data.

Volume in OTC was just 8.4 million, which compares with 11.4 million on Friday and 31.5 million on average each trading day in June.

That may undermine the theory that many investors would switch to OTC rather than trading directly on the exchange due to the ban. (Reporting by Josephine Mason and Helen Reid; Editing by Kevin Liffey)