EU extends equivalence for Swiss stock exchanges to end-June

BRUSSELS, Dec 17 (Reuters) - The European Commission will allow Swiss stock exchanges to access the European Union market until the end of June, Johannes Hahn, the EU commissioner in charge of relations with neighbouring countries, said on Monday.

The decision, to be formalised after consultations with EU states, temporarily extends the existing “equivalence” regime that permits Swiss financial firms to operate in the 28-nation bloc after it expires at the end of this year. (Reporting by Francesco Guarascio Editing by Alastair Macdonald)