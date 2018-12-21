Swiss call halt to planned EU trading venue ban amid treaty tension

ZURICH, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Switzerland will recognise EU exchanges that trade Swiss shares from Jan. 1, financial market supervisor FINMA said on Friday, part of a temporary stay of tensions in a broader conflict over ties between Switzerland and the bloc.

The decision by Swiss authorities acknowledges the European Commission’s decision this week to allow Swiss stock exchanges to retain access to the EU market until the end of June, when it expects a new treaty with Switzerland to have been endorsed by Bern. (Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi, editing by John Miller)