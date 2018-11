ZURICH, Nov 30 (Reuters) - The Swiss government will decide next Friday how to handle a draft treaty on future ties with the European Union, a spokesman said after a cabinet meeting on Friday.

He gave no details about Friday’s discussion of the pact, which Brussels has sought for a decade. Four years of negotiations have not yielded a breakthrough.

A diplomatic source said the EU had given Bern until Dec. 7 to decide how to proceed. (Reporting by Michael Shields Editing by Robin Pomeroy)