June 7, 2019

Swiss govt demands clarifications from the EU in treaty talks

ZURICH, June 7 (Reuters) - The Swiss government is demanding clarification from the European Union before it signs off on a draft treaty, it said on Friday, risking a backlash from Brussels over yet another delay to an accord the EU has sought for a decade.

The response came as the government reported back from consultations it has been carrying out with local Swiss authorities, business groups and unions on a new treaty to govern relations between Bern and Brussels.

“At its meeting of June 7 it approved the report on the consultations on the institutional agreement between Switzerland and the European Union and decided to demand clarifications,” the Swiss cabinet said in a statement.

Provisions related to wage and worker protection, state subsidies and citizens’ rights still needed to be clarified, the cabinet added. (Reporting by John Revill, editing by John Miller)

