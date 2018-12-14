Swiss play down impact of 6-month EU reprieve on bourse rules

ZURICH, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Swiss Finance Minister Ueli Maurer played down on Friday the impact of a European Commission proposal to extend recognition of Swiss stock trading rules for just six months in a row over a new treaty.

The Commission decided on Tuesday to offer Switzerland another half year to agree on a treaty that would govern ties with its biggest trading partner, two EU sources told Reuters.

The political decision, to be formalised next week, would let Swiss stock exchanges maintain access to EU clients until the end of June under a temporary extension of the “equivalence” regime that permits foreign financial firms to operate in the 28-nation bloc.

“For Switzerland it doesn’t matter if we get an extension for half a year,” Maurer told a news conference after a cabinet meeting.

He noted that Switzerland had already put in place a ban on trading Swiss shares on EU stock exchanges that kicks in if the EU cuts off recognition of Swiss bourse rules. The plan aims to draw trading of Swiss shares to Switzerland.

“We would of course take note of (an EU extension) but it doesn’t influence the bourse or trading platforms in Switzerland because we have a solution one way or another,” Maurer said.

He reiterated the technical issue of bourse rule recognition should not be linked to the political question of a new treaty.

The pact would bind Switzerland more closely to the EU but faces domestic criticism that it impinges too much on Swiss sovereignty. (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Mark Potter)