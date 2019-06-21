Swiss set to retaliate in EU bourse row - government

ZURICH, June 21 (Reuters) - The Swiss government will launch its plan to protect Swiss stock exchanges by banning the trading of Swiss shares on EU-based bourses if the European Union does not extend access for Swiss bourses beyond this month, a government spokesman said.

“Should the EU not extend Swiss exchanges’ access to the EU market Switzerland would activate the protective measures decided on 8 June 2018 with effect from the end of June,” the spokesman said on Friday by email. (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi)