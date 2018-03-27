Swiss watchdog not planning Swiss finish for Basel rules

ZURICH, March 27 (Reuters) - Swiss financial watchdog FINMA does not intend to add a tougher Swiss finish to international rules on big banks’ capital positions, its chief executive said on Tuesday.

Asked about the subject at FINMA’s annual news conference, Mark Branson said countries were just starting to implement the so-called Basel rules.

“We are at the start of this process but it is very clear that we are not going into this process with the intention to have an add-on over the international standards,” he said. (Reporting by Michael Shields, editing by John Revill)