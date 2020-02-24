Bonds News
February 24, 2020 / 11:41 AM / Updated an hour ago

Swiss franc rises to more than 4-1/2 year high vs euro

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Feb 24 (Reuters) - The Swiss franc climbed to its highest level in four-and-a-half years against the struggling euro on Monday as concerns about the spread of the coronavirus drove investors into safe-haven assets.

The franc, traditionally sought in times of uncertainty, rose to 1.0604 versus the euro, its highest level since July 2015 and a stronger value than it reached after Britain voted to leave the European Union in June 2016.

In contrast Swiss shares tumbled, with the Swiss Market Index trading 3.4% lower, its biggest day loss since August 2016, as investors took fright at the virus’ spread in neighbouring Italy. (Reporting by John Revill; Editing by Saikat Chatterjee and Alison Williams)

