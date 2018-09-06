FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Switzerland Market Report
September 6, 2018 / 9:33 AM / Updated an hour ago

Swiss economy could grow faster than expected in 2018

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Sept 6 (Reuters) - The Swiss economy could expand at a faster rate than previously thought after a booming manufacturing sector enjoyed a strong start to the year, a government economist responsible for forecasts told Reuters on Thursday.

“For the year as a whole we could be looking at a growth rate much nearer to the 3 percent rate than 2 percent, which would be above the long-term average,” Ronald Indergand said.

Swiss GDP increased by 3.4 percent on an annualised basis in the second quarter, according to figures published on Thursday. Previously the Swiss government had said it expected the economy to grow by 2.4 percent in 2018, up from the 1.6 percent level in 2017. (Reporting by John Revill)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.