Swiss economy could grow faster than expected in 2018

ZURICH, Sept 6 (Reuters) - The Swiss economy could expand at a faster rate than previously thought after a booming manufacturing sector enjoyed a strong start to the year, a government economist responsible for forecasts told Reuters on Thursday.

“For the year as a whole we could be looking at a growth rate much nearer to the 3 percent rate than 2 percent, which would be above the long-term average,” Ronald Indergand said.

Swiss GDP increased by 3.4 percent on an annualised basis in the second quarter, according to figures published on Thursday. Previously the Swiss government had said it expected the economy to grow by 2.4 percent in 2018, up from the 1.6 percent level in 2017. (Reporting by John Revill)