Huawei exec says European smart phones sales up 'in past few days'

ZURICH, June 21 (Reuters) - Huawei smart phones sales in western European countries have risen “in the past few days” as customers grow more confident the Chinese company will weather U.S. sanctions levied last month, a European executive said on Friday.

Walter Ji, president of Huawei’s consumer business group in Western Europe, told a news conference the company remains committed to using Google’s Android operating system (OS) while also preparing alternatives, including its own OS, after U.S. President Donald Trump last month put the Chinese on a blacklist, barring it from doing business with U.S. tech companies. (Reporting by John Miller; Editing by Michael Shields)