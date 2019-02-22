Switzerland Market Report
February 22, 2019 / 11:10 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Swiss industrial production climbs despite nervous outlook

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Swiss industrial production accelerated at the end of last year, defying some of the gloom surrounding the sector and a slowdown in key European markets.

Production rose by 5.1 percent during the fourth quarter, compared with a year earlier, picking up from a 1.4 percent rate in the third quarter, figures from the Swiss Federal Statistics Office showed.

Sales increased 5.9 percent from 3.9 percent a year earlier.

The figures contrasted with the cautious outlook from many in the industrial sector. (Reporting by Zurich Newsroom)

