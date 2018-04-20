Ceva Logistics aiming for May 4 floatation

ZURICH, April 20 (Reuters) - Transport firm Ceva Logistics on Friday set its launch on the Swiss stock exchange for May 4 with a projected share price of 27.5 Swiss francs to 52.5 Swiss francs. Ceva Logistics, owned by private equity firm Apollo, aims to raise 1.2 billion Swiss francs ($1.23 billion) in an all-primary share offering. The company said CMA-CGM Group had also committed to invest up to 450 million francs in CEVA by purchasing mandatory convertible securities in a concurrent private placement.

$1 = 0.9725 Swiss francs Reporting by John Revill; editing by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi