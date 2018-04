ZURICH, April 26 (Reuters) - Ceva Logistics has raised 1.312 billion Swiss francs ($1.33 billion) in an oversubscribed bookbuilding ahead of its IPO, a bookrunner said on Thursday.

Ceva, which plans to debut on the Swiss exchange May 4, had set a price range for its bookbuilding between 27.5 and 52.5 Swiss francs per share. ($1 = 0.9879 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Arno Schuetze; writing by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi)