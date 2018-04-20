FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 20, 2018 / 5:53 AM / Updated 2 minutes ago

UPDATE 1-Ceva Logistics aiming for May 4 floatation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds detail)

ZURICH, April 20 (Reuters) - Transport firm Ceva Logistics on Friday set its launch on the Swiss stock exchange for May 4 with a projected share price of 27.5 Swiss francs to 52.5 Swiss francs. Ceva Logistics, owned by private equity firm Apollo, aims to raise 1.2 billion Swiss francs ($1.23 billion) in an all-primary share offering. The company said CMA-CGM Group had also committed to invest up to 450 million francs in CEVA by purchasing mandatory convertible securities in a concurrent private placement.

The deal would give Ceva a strategic shareholder with a 24.99 percent stake.

Bookbuilding is set to open on Friday, the group said in a statement.

The floatation would value the company at 1.5 to 1.8 billion Swiss francs.

The group announced the flotation earlier this month, saying the proceeds would help deleverage its balance sheet.

$1 = 0.9725 Swiss francs Reporting by John Revill; editing by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi

