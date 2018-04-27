Polyphor IPO price range set at 30-40 Swiss francs

ZURICH, April 27 (Reuters) - Specialty pharmaceuticals company Polyphor (IPO-POLY.S) on Friday announced a price range of 30-40 Swiss francs ($30.33-$40.44)per share for its upcoming flotation - the latest company to seek a listing on the Swiss stock exchange.

The Swiss company said it is aiming to raise 100-150 million francs in an all-primary offering, with trading expected to start on or around May 15.

Polyphor said it would use the funds to develop Murepavadin, a drug to treat a strain of pneumonia with high levels of mortality. ($1 = 0.9890 Swiss francs) (Reporting by John Revill; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)