Switzerland's Stadler Rail, Medacta consider IPOs by mid-April

ZURICH, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Switzerland’s Stadler Rail and Medacta are advancing plans to float their shares, several persons familiar with the deals said, and are aiming to make their debut on the SIX Swiss Exchange by mid-April.

The trainmaker and the medical devices companies have not finalized decisions to carry out initial public offerings. Any transaction could hinge on development of financial markets, the sources told Reuters. (Reporting by Oliver Hirt and Angelika Gruber, writing by John Miller, editing by John Revill)