Sensirion, Medartis detail IPOs as Swiss listings boom

ZURICH, March 12 (Reuters) - Swiss sensors maker Sensirion Holding AG and medical devices group Medartis Holding AG unveiled terms of their initial public offerings on Monday amid a boom for listings on the Swiss bourse this year.

Sensirion — which makes sensors for cars, mobile phones, hospitals and petrochemical plants — set a price range of 28 to 36 Swiss francs per share for its base offering of 9.3 million shares.

Majority shareholder Gottlieb Knoch is selling nearly 6.2 million shares, while nearly 2 million shares are being offered by Sensirion, which targets gross proceeds around 55 million Swiss francs ($57.9 million).

Sensirion has granted the joint global coordinators an over-allotment option of up to around 1.2 million new shares.

Founders and co-Chairmen Felix Mayer and Moritz Lechner will not sell any of their 14 percent stake in the group, which generated 2017 revenue of 148 million francs and adjusted earnings before interest, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of 26 million.

It forecast revenue growth of 15-18 percent and an adjusted EBITDA margin of 15-16 this year. For the medium term it targets annual revenue growth of 10-15 percent and an annual adjusted EBITDA margin trending towards 20 percent.

Trading is set to start on March 22.

Credit Suisse and J.P. Morgan are acting as joint global coordinators and joint bookrunners for the IPO, with Vontobel as co-bookrunner. Lazard is acting as financial adviser and Homburger AG as legal adviser to Sensirion.

Medartis, which makes medical devices for surgical bone repair, set the price range for its IPO of up to 2.84 million new shares at 44 to 54 francs per share, targeting proceeds of around 123.7 million francs. They could hit 142.5 million francs including a 15 percent over-allotment option.

Shares are set to start trade on March 23.

“With the funds we expect to raise from the IPO, we will be able to position the company to take advantage of the numerous growth opportunities we see ahead of us,” said Chairman Thomas Straumann, who founded the company in 1997 and plans to remain a major shareholder with 46.4 to 50.1 percent ownership.

The company generated 105 million francs in 2017 sales and EBITDA of 19 million.

Zuercher Kantonalbank and Bryan, Garnier & Co are joint global coordinators and joint bookrunners, while Kepler Cheuvreux is acting as co-manager. Quarton International is acting as financial adviser.

The first half of this year is shaping up to be the busiest for Swiss IPOs since at least 2014, when five companies listed.

Acquisitive Chinese conglomerate HNA Group is floating airliner caterer Gategroup as it raises funds to help pay down debt. HNA’s ground services and cargo handling unit Swissport is also set to go public.

Private social network operator ASMALLWORLD AG plans to list on the SIX Swiss Exchange without selling new shares. ($1 = 0.9497 Swiss francs) (Reporting by John Miller and Michael Shields)